Baystate Medical Center seeing surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations as numbers rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield retained its classification as a high-risk community this week and the numbers are starting to translate to higher hospitalization rates.

While the younger half of the population is driving case numbers, the older generation is suffering the consequences.

President and CEO of Baystate Health Mark Keroack said Monday that Baystate Medical Center is seeing a surge of COVID hospitalizations and most are high-risk or older patients.

As of Monday morning, 21 patients were hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center with COVID-19 complications. That marks the first time in six weeks that numbers were that high. For now, just one patient requires care in the ICU.

The city reported 319 new cases over the last two weeks and data shows that younger adults are driving those increased numbers.

According to the City Department of Public Health, 39 percent of Springfield’s COVID cases are ages 30 and younger, while 37-percent are between the ages of 31 and 50. Despite the uptick in cases at Baystate, no one is receiving coronavirus treatment at Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Wing, or Baystate Noble hospitals.