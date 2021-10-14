Baystate mobile vaccine clinic visiting several locations in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The Baystate Mobile Vaccine Team is making several stops in western Massachusetts.
The free COVID-19 vaccines will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson doses to anyone 12 years or older. An insurance card is preferred but not required. Those under 17 years old will need to be accompanied by parent or guardian.
Free Pop-Up Vaccination Clinics for COVID-19
Friday, October 15:
- Springfield Prep Charter School, located at 2071 Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield from 1-4 p.m.
- Ware High School located at 237 West Street in Ware from 4:30-7:30 p.m., during the football game.
Saturday, October 16:
- Westfield Pumpkinfest behind the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield located at 28 West
- Silver Street in Westfield from 1-4 p.m.
Friday, October 22:
- Franklin County Technical School located at 82 Industrial Boulevard in Turners Falls from 8 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Square One located at 255 King Street in Springfield from 2:30-5:30 p.m.