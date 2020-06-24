1  of  2
Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield reports 0 COVID-19 cases two days in a row

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 21,441 individuals for the coronavirus as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers, 19,485 have come back negative, 1,906 are positive and 50 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 12 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 of whom are in critical care units and 21 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 12 confirmed, 12 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 8 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, there are now 107,439 positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 7,890 deaths.

