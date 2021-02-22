Baystate now offering new antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is now offering a new antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients.

According to the FDA, the monoclonal antibody may reduce COVID-19 related hospitalizations when used early on in the infection. It’s still experimental, so research is still being conducted, but according to Baystate Health, they’ve seen success with the treatment.

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that replicate the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses. Not all hospitals are equipped to administer the treatment.

So far, Baystate has provided the antibody treatment to over 140 patients.