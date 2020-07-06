Baystate: One COVID-19 patient in ICU, 14 others hospitalized with virus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has announced starting Monday, the health facility will only be focusing on inpatient numbers.

LATEST: 2,680+ COVID-19 cases in Springfield, 120 deaths

According to testing results released by Baystate health Monday, there are 15 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1 of whom are in critical care units, and 13 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 14 confirmed, 10 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 2 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported Sunday, there are now 109,974 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,183 deaths.

Top 5: COVID-19 case numbers in western Massachusetts