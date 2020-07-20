Belchertown High School graduates receive diplomas in safe ceremony

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A special event was held Monday to give Belchertown High School Seniors their diplomas.

Due to COVID-19, a normal graduation was not possible so instead students wore their cap and gowns to the high school on Monday. Each graduate had an appointment and waited in their car until they were called to receive their diploma.

There was an area where photos were taken after graduates received their diplomas. Graduates were then asked to leave after receiving their diplomas and taking photos.

“We are celebrating the class of 2020, our Orioles, and they are walking the orange carpet to receive their diplomas, their scholarships, and awards, and then they’re taking formal pictures with their diplomas and their families. They are able to take a look at the pictures of themselves over the years,” Belchertown High School Principal Christine Vigneux told 22News.

The presentation of diplomas will continue Tuesday at Belchertown High School.