Berkshire East helping bring ski goggles to healthcare workers during COVID-19

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – The local ski community has come up with an alternative solution for the personal protective equipment shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berkshire East Ski Resort in Charlemont is one of the places donating ski goggles to Massachusetts hospitals for healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19 to wear. The resort’s general manager, Jon Schaefer, became the sudden leader of the movement called “Goggles for Docs,” after getting an email from a doctor in New York who was asking the ski community for goggles to wear as personal protective equipment while on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Within 48 hours Schaefer, along with other volunteers created a spreadsheet, which turned into a whole website dedicated to getting ski goggles to healthcare workers around the country who need them.

“It’s crazy. I mean, I didn’t wake up Saturday thinking I’d become the goggle guy but here we are,” Schaefer told 22News.

The goggles are dropped off at collection sites, wiped down, placed in a sealed zip-locked bag and then disinfected once it arrives at the facility using that hospital’s standards.

As of Wednesday afternoon, they’ve donated to hospitals in 14 states and have shipped more than 5,000 pairs of goggles.

“I am working with a group of people spread out across the country in multiple industries. We’ve had requests from Belgium, Spain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia to set up a similar platform in those countries,” Schaefer continued.

The organization says it does not matter if the goggles are clear or tinted, anything is better than a bare cough to the face.

Hospitals and clinics can sign up to receive goggles from donors after going through a vetting process with the organization. There is also a Facebook group for more information on where you can drop off goggles locally.

Click here to find out where and how you can donate goggles to be sent to hospitals.

Click here to become a hospital or clinic that may receive goggles.