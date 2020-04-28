Berkshire family develops face shield company to support healthcare workers statewide

LENOX, Mass. (WWLP) – A Berkshire family created a face shield company during quarantine to support frontline healthcare workers.

According to a news release sent to 22News, business owner Jess Blazejewski and her sister and project manager Katherine Carberry, launched “Massachusetts Face Shields” to help area hospitals and healthcare facilities obtain additional PPE. Within weeks of starting, the company partnered with Lenox Engineering Technology teacher Matt Cote who changed to the 3D visor design to be more efficient and cost-effective.

“Initial donations allowed us to source supplies, coordinate volunteers, and develop the process to safely and efficiently assemble face shields to donate to hundreds of local healthcare workers,” Blazejewski said. Overtime requests started to increase daily from facilities such as UMass Memorial Hospital, Franciscan Children’s Hospital, Lowell Hospital, and more!

As of April 22, Massachusetts Face Shield has produced the following:

Donated 872 face shield to 11 counties statewide

Over 750 face shields are in production

Received over 8,500 face shield requests

Volunteer team has now grown to over 100 participants statewide

The company is currently in need of monetary donations as well as 3D printer volunteers to keep up with the pace. The development is solely based on donations and a team of volunteers.

Click here to donate.