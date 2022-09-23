PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Berkshire Medical Center will be reimbursed for increased operation costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be sending nearly $1.1 million to the state through the agency’s Public Assistance program. Massachusetts will then send the funds to the hospital.

Additional operating expensed related to the pandemic response included converting 48 non-Intensive Care Unit rooms into ICU rooms capable of treating COVID-19; hiring additional medical care staff; purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE); and setting up a testing tent in the facility’s parking lot.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Berkshire Medical Center with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

Berkshire Medical Center is a private 302-bed teaching hospital in Pittsfield affiliated with the University of Massachusetts Medical School.