BHN helps get those with limited access get vaccinated

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Based Behavioral Health Network (BHN) has for years been associated with helping people with addiction and mental health problems.

Now BHN has broadened its scope to include COVID-19 Vaccination clinics in Holyoke. The organization calls it their Health Equity initiative, reaching out to residents who might not otherwise have a place to receive their important pandemic protection.

“To make sure that there’s vaccine equity, and what that means is that people who might otherwise experience barriers to access vaccines, have the ability to get it in their own neighborhoods and communities where they’re most comfortable,” Susan West, Senior Vice President at Behavioral Health Network said.

BHN involvement in the Holyoke neighborhood inoculation program is far from over. Tuesday they turn their attention to another neighborhood location-administering the Johnson and Johnson single-shot vaccine at the flats Community Building on Canal street.