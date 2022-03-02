CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – President Joe Biden gave his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, in front of an unmasked joint session of Congress, as America deals with its most complex geopolitical situation in decades. Much of the speech focused on Russia’s war on Ukraine, but Biden also addressed the ongoing challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One goal Biden announced was to make pharmacies a sort of one-stop-shop, where you can go in, get tested for COVID-19, and then walk out with a treatment. This is a “Test to Treat” initiative the president is starting, and it would be free to get antiviral treatment after you test positive.

Biden said Pfizer is providing the U.S. with 1 million antiviral pills this month, and double that amount next month. According to the White House, hundreds of locations that offer the treatment will open this month, including at Walgreen’s and CVS stores.

The FDA has issued emergency use authorization to Pfizer and Merck’s antiviral COVID pills for mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19.

The Test to Treat initiative will also include educating people about the importance of getting tested, and starting the treatments once you have symptoms.

The federal government will also deliver antiviral pills to long-term care facilities.