Big E COVID-19 vaccine sign up

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E in West Springfield is administering the Moderna vaccine and appointments are available online Wednesday.

The West of the River Collaborative vaccination site will be held at the Transportation Center located at the Gate 1 entrance to the Big E beginning April 20. There will be 25 percent of the vaccines allocated to residents who are from West Springfield, Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, Granville and Tolland.

COVID-19 vaccinations will start at the Big E site at Noon Tuesday, thereafter the site will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments will be made available every Wednesday for the following week. Appointments are required and if you arrive more than 15 minutes early, you are not permitted to be on the Eastern States Exposition grounds.

Massachusetts residents 16 years or older are expected to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination on April 19.