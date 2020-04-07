Big E ground’s COVID-19 testing site will give frontline health workers in-vehicle testing

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of frontline workers will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19 at Gate 1 of the Big E.

It’s all going to take place at Gate 1 of The Big E where all first responders and public health workers from anywhere in western Massachusetts can get tested for COVID-19 and receive results within 48 hours.

The testing site, which is expected to be set up by the end of the week, will be open 7 days a week, for over 8 hours a day.

According to president of the Massachusetts Chiefs Association Jeff Farnsworth, up to 200 people can be tested per day. In order to be tested, you’re going to need symptoms of COVID-19 and you’re also going to need a referral from your doctor.

Chief Farnsworth explained how the test will be given, “They will be checked by personnel and never have to get out of their car the entire time. They’ll drive though, the testing will be done in the building and they can drive on through without having to leave their car.”

More testing sites for the public may soon be open in western Massachusetts. Baystate Medical Center has received FDA approval for testing sites that will be available for the public that has a referral from their physician.

No word yet on when or where those sites will be ready.