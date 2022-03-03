CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y delivered more than 100,000 vaccinations in the last year.

In a news release, the supermarket chain tallied the number of shots they’ve put in arms since they began their vaccination push back in 2021. They’ve totaled 105,000 shots between the COVID vaccine, seasonal flu vaccine, and other shots for shingles, meningitis, and HPV.

“We are so very proud of our pharmacy team’s continued efforts to promote the health of our communities. Their dedication to our neighborhoods is another way we showcase Big Y’s legacy of caring. By reaching a new milestone of 105,000 combined vaccines last year, we are grateful for the trust our friends and neighbors have in us.” Big Y’s president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour

They also have hosted more than 200 vaccination clinics in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.