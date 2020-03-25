Breaking News
List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Watch Live
22News Newscast extended from 11:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Big Y donates to food banks in western Massachusetts

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is giving back during this coronavirus pandemic.

The western Massachusetts supermarket chain is donating $125,000 to five area food banks.

The organization on the receiving end of that money locally is ‘The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.’ It’ll receive an immediate donation of $25,000.

Big Y also donated $50,000 towards a COVID-19 Response Fund.

The fund will provide flexible resources to Pioneer Valley nonprofit organizations helping those impacted by the crisis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories