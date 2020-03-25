Big Y donates to food banks in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is giving back during this coronavirus pandemic.

The western Massachusetts supermarket chain is donating $125,000 to five area food banks.

The organization on the receiving end of that money locally is ‘The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.’ It’ll receive an immediate donation of $25,000.

Big Y also donated $50,000 towards a COVID-19 Response Fund.

The fund will provide flexible resources to Pioneer Valley nonprofit organizations helping those impacted by the crisis.