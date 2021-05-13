Big Y in East Longmeadow to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday in East Longmeadow.

The clinic will be held in East Longmeadow at the previous Staples location, not at the Big Y store. Walk-in are welcome from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 443 North Main Street in East Longmeadow.

Big Y will be administering the Pfizer vaccine that is open to anyone 12 years or older. Anyone under 18 years old will need a parental consent form signed that is available on BigY.com. Parents do not need to be present for the vaccination as long as the form is signed.

Appointments can also be scheduled online. A Big Y vaccine clinic is also being held in Stafford Springs, Connecticut Saturday located at 87 West Stafford Road.