Big Y installing plexiglass at checkout counters

(WWLP) – Big Y is installing safety plexiglass at checkout counters in every store as a precautionary measure to protect customers and employees from coronavirus.

According two Big Y Media Relations, they plan to complete installations by the end of this week.

All Big Y stores are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Big Y has reserved the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers who are 60 and older or have compromised immune systems.