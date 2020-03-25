Big Y installing plexiglass at checkout counters

(WWLP) – Big Y is installing safety plexiglass at checkout counters in every store as a precautionary measure to protect customers and employees from coronavirus.
According two Big Y Media Relations, they plan to complete installations by the end of this week.
All Big Y stores are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Big Y has reserved the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers who are 60 and older or have compromised immune systems.
“As an essential service, we are doing all we can to remain fully open and well-stocked to serve the public. Therefore, we are adding this extra layer of safety to protect our customers and employees as well as to help stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”Big Y