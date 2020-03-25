1  of  7
Breaking News
First positive COVID-19 case reported in South Hadley Town of Wilbraham reports first COVID-19 case Updated Baystate Health COVID-19 test result numbers Springfield shooting victim has died; Suspect charged with murder, several other crimes Board of Health: Hadley resident contracts coronavirus Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Watch Live
Coronavirus Update 3PM: Spain’s coronavirus cases surpass China, Prince Charles infected, and more on that stimulus check you may be getting from the government soon
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Big Y installing plexiglass at checkout counters

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Big Y

(WWLP) – Big Y is installing safety plexiglass at checkout counters in every store as a precautionary measure to protect customers and employees from coronavirus.

According two Big Y Media Relations, they plan to complete installations by the end of this week.

All Big Y stores are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Big Y has reserved the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for customers who are 60 and older or have compromised immune systems.

“As an essential service, we are doing all we can to remain fully open and well-stocked to serve the public. Therefore, we are adding this extra layer of safety to protect our customers and employees as well as to help stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Big Y

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories