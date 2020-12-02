Big Y pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccine at no cost

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. Moderna Inc., said Monday, Nov. 16, its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers in Massachusetts has signed up to administer COVID-19 vaccines, once they are approved for use in the U.S.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Big Y, the partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is designed to help provide access to the vaccine across the country quickly and efficiently. Big Y is going to make the vaccines available at its 33 pharmacy locations at no cost to customers.

“We are proud to partner with the United States government in order to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to our customers. When a vaccine is available, our pharmacy teams will be ready to administer them as per CDC guidelines.” Charles L. D’Amour, president and CEO of Big Y

In addition to providing COVID-vaccines in the future, Big Y offers flu shots, and other routine vaccines.

To find your nearest Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Center, visit BigY.com