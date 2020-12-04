Big Y, Stop & Shop to receive free COVID-19 vaccines from federal government

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y and Stop & Shop announced that they will be receiving free COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.

Right now, it looks like Big Y and Stop & Shop will have COVID vaccines in the next few months, and they are confident it’ll be safe when it does become available. This initiative is part of the federal pharmacy program aimed to further increase access to the COVID vaccines.

Big Y said that once the vaccine is approved, it’ll be available at all of their 33 Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers. 22News went to their pharmacy in South Hadley and talked to Pharmacist Arianna Bonzagni to find out what they know so far about the COVID vaccine plan.

“What we know so far is that we won’t be getting Pfizer’s vaccine because of how it needs to be stored so it looks like we will be getting the Moderna vaccine down in the pipeline,” said Bonzagni. “So as soon as that becomes available they plan to stock it here and make it available to our consumers.”

Moderna and Pfizer have reported over a 90 percent success rate for their COVID vaccines.

The vaccine you’d get at Big Y would be a series of two consecutive shots and just like with the flu shot, you would need to fill out a vaccine form, that asks for your medical history and primary care provider.

So, if all goes as expected in the approval process, the South Hadley Big Y will be providing COVID vaccines by the spring.