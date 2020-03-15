Big Y to cut back store hours to restock, sanitize supermarkets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield-based Big Y is the latest supermarket chain to announce a cutback on store hours as customers nationwide have been descending upon stores to stock-up on supplies over fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The retailer announced on their official Facebook page Sunday afternoon that starting Monday, their stores will be open between the hours of 7:30 A.M. and 8:00 P.M.

“This will give our store teams time to conduct additional preventative sanitation and restock product on our shelves,” the statement reads.

“These are just some of the extra measures Big Y is taking across our entire operation to safeguard the health and well being of our customers, our associates, and our communities. We appreciate your understanding.”

Rival New England grocer Stop & Shop also announced Sunday that they will be cutting store hours starting Monday. Walmart has also announced a cutback on their hours.