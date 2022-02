CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y will soon be offering free N95 masks to communities across the Commonwealth.

The supermarket chain is currently working to distribute over 230,000 free high-quality face coverings to shoppers.

Masks will be available in all Big Y supermarkets, Table & Vine and Big Y Express Gas & Convenience locations starting Saturday, February 16.

Employee-staffed tables will be set up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Three masks will be available per customer.