SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the battle against COVID-19 is about to enter its third year, the Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition is working to vaccinate the Black community.

Coalition members distributed home COVID tests and the newest type of face masks Saturday, but there were expressions of disappointment that more of their neighbors in the Black community had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“… Not as well as the rest of the state, that’s why we continue to push,” said State Representative Bud Williams, Chairman of the coalition. “[They’re] telling us the booster is really important, and some folks in the Black community are still hesitant to get their booster.”

State Rep. Williams was joined by community activist and prominent physician Dr. Shirley Jackson Whitaker, who would like to see more members of the community avail themselves to the COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Anybody who doesn’t understand the science of vaccination, I feel sorry for them. This virus is no fool,” said Dr. Jackson Whitaker.

COVID Coalition Chairman Bud Williams made it clear we still have to be cautious about COVID-19.