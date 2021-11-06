Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition offers free lunch during vaccine clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition isn’t slowing down its efforts to vaccinate the community.

On Saturday, the coalition attracted Mason Square neighborhood residents with a free pasta lunch and vaccination at the Pavilion Cafe on State Street.

State Representative Bud Williams told 22News he’s proud of the increased numbers of people getting vaccinated but he’s concerned about holiday gatherings coming up.

“I hope I’m wrong but with folks going indoors, Christmas is coming, New Year’s is coming,” said Williams.

This holiday season, the CDC says the best way to safely celebrate is by being vaccinated against the coronavirus.