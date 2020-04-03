“Blink Your Light” Saturday night to honor, support local health care workers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new campaign launching this weekend will serve as an expression of thanks to all healthcare workers on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning on Saturday night, everyone in the region will be asked to blink a light in their homes for one minute to recognize medical employees working day and night to care for patients in our region infected with the coronavirus.

Similar gestures of gratitude have taken place around the world, such as clapping for healthcare workers, but the Director of The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, Jessica Collins, told 22News why they are choosing to use light.

She said, “Because we don’t have a lot of density, except in our cities, and because light has always been a symbol of hope, we felt that the medium of light was better than the medium of noise.”

The “Blink Your Light” campaign will run every night until the state of emergency designated by Governor Charlie Baker ends.