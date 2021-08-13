Block party in Springfield offered COVID-19 testing and vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People in Springfield were treated to a fun, free summer festival, all with the goal of getting more Hampden County residents vaccinated.

The Caring Health Center Block Party featured everything from food trucks, games, and a live DJ. To an on-site COVID-19 testing and vaccination stations. Caring Health Center also gave away hand sanitizer, masks, and informational brochures about the COVID-19 virus.

“Caring Health Center is committed to improving health outcomes among all residents of the region and this means having a presence at the types of events that our patients attend. Whether it’s education, easy access to vaccination and testing, or being available to answer questions and link people to needed services – Caring Health Center is there for the people we serve.” CHC President & CEO Tania M. Barber

In addition to on-site COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, all departments at Caring Health Center were also on hand to promote access to affordable healthcare.