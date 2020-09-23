Blood cancer survivor discusses importance of funding cancer research

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is “Fund the Future Day” and 22News is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to ensure they have the funding they need to conduct life-saving research.

Typically, the American Cancer Society raises money through a nationwide series of Relay for Life events, but COVID-19 has made that impossible.

Jenn Schimmel Stanley, a blood cancer survivor talk to 22News about her history with the American Cancer Society.

You can watch the interview in full in the video above.