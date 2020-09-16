Blood donations can be made at Baystate Health location in Holyoke

In this April 22, 2020 photo provided by New York Blood Center Enterprises, Aubrie Cresswell, 24, donates convalescent plasma at the Blood Bank of Delmarva Christiana Donor Center in suburban Newark, Delaware. “It’s, I think, our job as humans to step forward and help in society,” said Cresswell who has donated three times and counting. One donation was shipped to a hospitalized friend of a friend, and “it brought me to tears. I was like, overwhelmed with it just because the family was really thankful.” (New York Blood Center Enterprises via AP)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The blood supply nationwide is critically low, including here in western Massachusetts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baystate Health relocated blood donation operations to their Baystate Health Education Center at 361 Whitney Avenue in Holyoke. All eligible donors will receive a gift card to Big Y or Dunkin’.

The bloodmobile will be open for business the following dates and times:

  • Sunday: 8am – 12pm
  • Monday: 8am – 4pm
  • Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 12pm – 8pm
  • Friday: 8am – 4pm

Extra precautions are being taken during the coronavirus pandemic for the safety and health of blood donors, including:

  • The location has the donor chairs spread 6 ft. or more apart
  • Equipment and chairs are cleaned between each donor
  • Staff wear masks at all times; we can provide them to donors if they do not have their own
  • Everyone has their temperature taken before filling out the questionnaire

Please contact the Baystate Health Blood Donor Center at 413-794-4600 with questions or to make an appointment.

For more information, visit baystatehealth.org/covid19.

