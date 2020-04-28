Blue Angels and Thunderbirds to fly over US cities in honor of essential workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds are planning a national tour to honor healthcare and essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis.
According to the Washington Post, the Pentagon plans to launch “Operation America Strong,” which will happen over “America’s major cities and some cities that aren’t so major,” according to President Donald Trump.
At Wednesday’s Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Trump said, “This is a tribute to them, our warriors. They’re equal warriors to those incredible pilots and all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights.”
According to a Pentagon memo cited by the Washington Post, the teams will fly jointly over:
- Washington
- Baltimore
- New York
- Newark
- Trenton
- Philadelphia
- Atlanta
- Dallas
- Houston
- Austin
The Blue Angels will fly their F/A-18 Hornets over at least 13 other cities, including:
- Miami, Tampa, Tallahassee and Jacksonville in Florida
- Norfolk and Virginia Beach in Virginia
- Detroit
- Chicago
- Indianapolis
- Nashville
- New Orleans
- Kingsville
- Corpus Christi in Texas
The Thunderbirds also plan to fly their F-16 Fighting Falcons over: (the Post reported, noting that the list of cities could change.)
- San Antonio
- Oklahoma City
- Phoenix
- San Diego
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco
- Portland, Oregon
- Seattle
The dates for the flyover shows, which will not include stunts, are yet to be announced.
The Thunderbirds recently deployed to the Blue Angel’s home base at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida for joint training, according to The War Zone, which cited video of the two groups flying together.