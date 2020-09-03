Boar’s Head Festival in Springfield canceled

MALDEN (DOE) – The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education today announced that next week, it will launch a public awareness campaign to help remind parents, students and teachers that everyone needs to do their part to keep each other healthy and safe as the school year starts.

The campaign consists of television and radio ads, social media, billboards and public transit banners, as well as a website created to help families and caregivers find information about going back to school.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and health of our students, faculty and staff, and both science and statewide public health data metrics indicating low rates of COVID-19 infection and transmission supported our decision to safely return to school,” said Education Secretary James Peyser. “The Department has allocated nearly $1 billion to ensure that districts statewide can facilitate modified in-person education while adhering to COVID-19 public health measures.”

“Over the summer, the Department worked with many stakeholders and medical experts to carefully develop detailed guidance to reopen schools safely, and superintendents, teachers and staff worked hard to implement those health and safety requirements,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley. “We now need to rely on families, students and the other members of the public to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 so that our kids can get back to school.”

The television and radio ads will air Sept. 7 through Oct. 10, while the public transit ads will run from September through November in Boston, Brockton, Lowell, New Bedford, Springfield and Worcester.

The website, mass.gov/BackToSchool, will provide families with information about:

Additionally, DESE has developed a checklist for families to consider when working to prevent the spread of COVID-19: