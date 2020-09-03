Boar’s Head Festival in Springfield canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An announcement was made by Trinity United Methodist Church of Springfield on canceling the annual Boar’s Head Festival for 2021 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the annual festival has been canceled to help keep the community, audience and production staff safe.
The festival is an annual rendition of the medieval pageant that celebrates the Christian holiday of Epiphany, or Three Kings Day. The performance in January 2020 by members of Trinity church was performed in front of an audience of more that 600 people.
The church is looking for new ways to hold the Boar’s Head Festival and additional information will be announced on a later date at https://www.trinityspringfield.org/.