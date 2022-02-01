Booster clinics held in Florence

Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at the Assad Iben El Fourat school in Oued Ellil, outside Tunisa. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi, file)

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Health Department is offering the COVID booster vaccine during clinics held over the next two weeks.

The clinics will be held at the Elks Lodge on 17 Spring Street in Florence beginning Thursday. Walk-ins will be accepted for people ages 12 and older that qualify for a booster dose. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Health Director Merridith O’Leary says, “Booster doses are a very important next step in this pandemic, particularly with the still-circulating Omicron variant. Although case numbers this week are improving, I still strongly encourage all members of the community to be up to date on their vaccination which includes booster doses.”

Thursday, February 3, 2022 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, February 4, 2022 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, February 7, 2022 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. AND 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, February 10, 2022 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Friday, February 11, 2022 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Monday, February 14, 2022 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. AND 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

To pre-register for an appointment visit City of Northampton’s COVID vaccine clinic webpage.

Easthampton Public COVID-19 Testing

COVID-19 testing is available at the Millside Park located on 2 Ferry Street in Easthampton. Walk-ins are accepted or individuals can book an appointment on Curative’s website.