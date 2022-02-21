SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The end of the statewide school mask mandate ends next Monday, and parents are using this February break from school to get their kids vaccinated as soon as possible.

22News visited a clinic that is offering incentives for kids to get the shot. This clinic is at Bounce trampoline park here Springfield, so while you might be getting a shot, you can at least have some fun afterwards.

The city of Springfield, teaming up with the state’s department of public health to open the pop-up vaccination clinic during February vacation.

Heyddie Colondres from Cataldo Ambulance told 22News, “Since they are out of school for this week we figured we could give them a little play time, so they can come and get their vaccination and have some fun!” And its giving parents more time to get their kids vaccinated before the school mask order ends next week.

Adriana Pinto from Chicopee told 22News, “For our family, we decided to vaccinate because the science is very important to us and they work hard to protect us. And we can do our part.”

Also addressing the low vaccination rates here in Hampden County the clinic is giving kids incentives to get the COVID vaccine, such as one hour free play time on the trampolines. 13-year old Tyler Depinho, putting on a brave face.

“I’ve actually gotten the two COVID vaccines before,” Tyler said. “They weren’t really that bad, so I am not really scared of getting this one. But I am pretty excited I can be fully vaccinated.”

The pop up clinic is located at Bounce Trampoline Park on St. James Ave in Springfield. This clinic will be running all week until Friday, from 2 pm to 7pm.