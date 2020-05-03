Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke providing additional services to local youths

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The program is currently operating as an exempt emergency childcare provider for essential workers and vulnerable children.

While maintaining social distancing efforts, it has been providing youth development activities including educational projects, homework help, and even physical fitness.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke President, Eileen Cavanaugh, told 22News that the program also seeks to help quench fears of COVID-19.

“I think it is really important to calm their fears and explain to them what the coronavirus is and the precautions that we are taking so they feel safe in our building and to feel safe in the community,” said Cavanaugh.

In addition to emergency care, the program has been providing dinner meals to all youth ages 18 years and younger.

Delivering to 13 shelter buildings and serving more than 400 dinners per day. Find out how you can support the Boys and Girls Club on their website.