Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield closed due to COVID-19

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several staff members at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield, the club will be closed until Monday, January 11. The Westfield Board of Health will notify the parents of any children that are considered to have close contact with staff who tested positive for COVID-19.
The club will also be deep cleaned and sanitized.
The following statement was sent out on Facebook:
We have been informed of a couple of staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 we have been in contact with the Westfield Board of Health who have suggested we close for the upcoming week. If your child or children were considered a close contact you will be notified by the Board of Health. We realize the inconvenience this may cause but we hope to have your continued support as we take precautions to protect everyone. Please be assured that a deep cleaning will take place and we will keep you posted on our reopening status which we hope will be Monday, January 11. Any questions please feel free to reach out to Kellie at kbrown@bgcwestfield.org