Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield closed due to COVID-19

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several staff members at the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield, the club will be closed until Monday, January 11. The Westfield Board of Health will notify the parents of any children that are considered to have close contact with staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

The club will also be deep cleaned and sanitized.

The following statement was sent out on Facebook: