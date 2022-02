FILE – Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child’s COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. U.S. regulators are urging drugmaker Pfizer to apply for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and under while awaiting data on a three-dose course, aiming to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(WWLP) – The State Department of Public Health released its weekly report on breakthrough infections.

From January 22nd through the 29th more than 27 thousand COVID-19 cases were confirmed in people with at least two doses of the Moderna, Pfizer vaccine, or with the one dose of Johnson and Johnson.

555 of those infections resulted in hospitalization while 290 of them resulted in death.

Overall, there have been 422 thousand infections confirmed since the emergence of the vaccines.