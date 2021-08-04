Breakthrough infections rising due to delta variant, but still uncommon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is now reporting breakthrough infections that are rising along with total covid-19 cases, as the more infectious delta variant continues to spread.

However, science says the vaccines do reduce the risk of severe symptoms.

Are you feeling confident your body will be okay because you were vaccinated?

“My mom got it, my kids got it, said Nole Robinson of Springfield. “It’s good, go and get it.”

When you look at the data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 100 of the 4.3 million vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts died from covid-19. That’s just .002%. The majority of those were the elderly.”

“The one thing that stands out is most of them are well over 74 percent, are well over 60”, said Dr. Esteban DelPilar, Infectious Disease Physician for Baystate Medical Center. “It does seem if you are an older adult, even if you get the vaccine, it may be somewhat higher than someone who is younger than you.”

This is actually true for most vaccines. They work more effectively when we are young.

“The older we are the less likely our immune system can come up with adequate numbers of antibodies,” said Dr. Delilar

Dr. DelPilar said there is also a chance the vaccine won’t be AS effective for people with underlying health conditions, like diabetes or obesity.

According national data from the CDC, over 1,200 people have died from a breakthrough infection, but at the same time, 99.99 percent of fully vaccinated people haven’t died or been hospitalized.