Brimfield Flea Market canceled due to COVID-19

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another western Massachusetts spring tradition has been canceled this year, due to concerns over COVID-19.

The Brimfield Flea Market will not be holding their May event this year, which was scheduled for May 12-17.

The Brimfield Flea Market is the oldest outdoor antique show in the United States and draws people from all over the world to the small eastern Hampden County town three times a year to find unique and valuable items.

So far, the Brimfield Flea Market’s July and September dates are still on as scheduled.

