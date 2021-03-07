Businesses in western Massachusetts prepare for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With St. Patrick’s Day weekend just around the corner, the CDC has put out its recommendations for how to celebrate safely.

Hannah Reed-Coates is a bartender at Paddy’s Irish Pub in Springfield. During a normal St. Patrick’s Day weekend, she said things would be crazy.

“All day we would have a packed bar. We would have our Guinness glasses just stacked to the top right behind the bar, it was just drinks going out,” Reed-Coates said.

This year folks will still have to be spaced out six feet apart, and masks have to be on when they get up from a table. Both rules are in line with the CDC guidance. The CDC also recommends moving things outdoors if you can or to well-ventilated areas. Like the patio, where the pub plans to set up a tent this year.

“We were absolutely devastated last year, I mean our St. Patrick’s Days are huge for us and unfortunately things had to change and so we’re super, super happy to be able to get people to come in and feel some sense of normalcy,” Reed-Coates told 22News.

And if you are planning on staying home for the holiday, you can always support local businesses by ordering takeout.