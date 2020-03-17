Businesses to take financial hit as some will not open during coronavirus emergency order

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has banned gatherings of over 25 people and ordered restaurants to be takeout only starting Tuesday.

Restaurants and bars are expected to take a huge financial hit in the next coming weeks, as some shut down operations completely. Packard’s in Northampton will be closed to the public starting as a result.

This comes after Governor Charlie Baker announced Sunday, any restaurant, bar or establishment that offers food or drink won’t be allowed to serve food on-premises through April 6. While they can offer food for takeout or delivery, Packard’s will not.

The order does not apply to grocery stores or pharmacies.

“I would listen to the CDC, he’s the guy who knows, and if they say it’s that bad, I kind of have to say it is,” said Bob McGovern, owner of Packard’s.

Packard’s pulls in about $25,000 a week. Mcgovern said that will cause his restaurant to take a serious financial hit. With 25 employees, he said he will try to keep them busy for as long as possible.

“We’re down for three weeks but we have other work to do inside, we are going to try to keep everyone busy for as long as we can,” McGovern added.

Governor Baker also announced gatherings of over 25, people will be prohibited. This includes venues like fitness centers, private clubs, and theaters.

Packard’s is known for keeping its doors open, even during holidays, but they decided this would be the best decision amid the coronavirus outbreak.