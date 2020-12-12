C-3 Policing Unit gives back to residents in need

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another heartfelt gesture during this time of need. Warm clothing was distributed just a few blocks away at Springfield’s Mason square.

The neighborhood’s C-3 Policing Unit distributed coats and hats to all who needed that layer of warmth for the winter. Cheri Burton was a Clothing Distribution Coordinator at Saturday’s event and told 22News that it is essential to give back during these troubling times.

“It’s important that right now everyone helps those in need, COVID-19, there’s a bigger need, so getting them to sacrifice and help them out here right now, you see it every day,” said Burton.

The donated clothing distributed at the Mason Square office of the New North Citizens council went quickly.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today