Can I contract COVID-19 after being vaccinated?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 1.6 million Massachusetts residents have been vaccinated so far but how likely are you to contract the virus once you get your shots?

The CDC says COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective but none are 100 percent effective, meaning a small number of people might become infected after being fully vaccinated. However, those infections are typically mild, or symptom-free.

People who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

“People who are a couple of weeks out from their last shot, whether it’s your second shot of the mRNA vaccine or your shot from Johnson & Johnson, are extremely unlikely. We are talking a few percentage points likelihood that they would ever get COVID-19 even with exposure,” said Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health.

After you’ve been fully vaccinated, health experts say you should keep taking precautions like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.

