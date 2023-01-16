An order of four at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government in January 2022. (Photo: Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it is needed in the future but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?

Unfortunately, if a COVID-19 testing kit has passed its expiration date, the FDA says you should not use it for an accurate test. The parts and products used for the testing kits may break down over time, which could cause an invalid test result.

However, don’t throw them away just yet! Some at-home COVID-19 testing kits may have extended their expiration date that you see on the label. To see if your testing kit has an extended expiration date, check the FDA’s website. More than a dozen of the 30 authorized testing kits have an extended use time.

If you are looking for a walk-in or drive-thru COVID-19 testing center, you can check on the Mass.gov website.