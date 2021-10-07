Cases going down as Pfizer seeks EUA for its vaccine for children 5 to 11

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vaccinations continue to be pushed by health officials as the key to ending this pandemic. This as COVID-19 cases are going down across the country.

The DPH reported nearly 1,500 new cases this week for Massachusetts. In western Massachusetts, Hampden County had the most at 130.

“It is needed. Number one, prevent children from getting sick and also prevent them from spreading the virus, especially since they are back in school, said Dr. Daniel Skiest, an Infectious Disease Specialist from Baystate Health.

Dr. Skiest told 22News COVID-19 patients overall declined, but they are seeing still a substantial number of children getting sick, some coming down with a rare inflammatory syndrome called MIS-C. Pfizer said their clinical trials show the vaccine to be safe and generates a robust antibody response in children ages 5 to 11.



If the FDA ok’s Pfizer’s vaccine for young children, a panel of CDC vaccine advisors will meet to consider whether to recommend its use.