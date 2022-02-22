SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC is now recommending a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

“Although the vaccine may be of some benefit, its not the same benefit as people with normal immune systems,” said Dr. Daniel Skiest of the Baystate Health Infectious Disease Division.

The guidance is only for people older than 12. They recommend three of the doses be the primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with one booster of an mRNA vaccine.

“It’s because we know they don’t have a good immune response to most vaccines including COVID-19 and if this gives an extra boost, it may be the difference between getting really sick and not,” said Dr. Skiest.

The CDC defines moderately or severely immunocompromised as people who are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or blood cancer, those with organ transplants or stem cell transplants within the last two years, also people with advanced or untreated HIV infection.

For a full list of who is eligible, see the CDC’s website or speak with your doctor.

“Their immune systems based on whatever the chronic disease or the compromised inquisition is, is going to impact their health,” said Springfield HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.