CDC advising unvaccinated people not to travel Labor Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end to summer, as well as a significant time for travel.

The simple message from the CDC is if you’re not vaccinated, you shouldn’t be traveling over this long Labor Day weekend with fears of another spike of cases in the near future. Since this pandemic started, health officials have issued warnings before holiday weekends, when Americans take trips and hold gatherings.

The CDC updated its domestic travel recommendations a week ago advising people to “delay travel until you are fully vaccinated.” They’re also concerned about the Delta variant spreading further this weekend, particularly in areas with lower vaccination rates, like Springfield.

“I’m very concerned, it’s the end of summer, they’re saying by mid-September another spike in cases.” State Rep. Bud Williams, 11th Hampden District

If you are vaccinated, the CDC says its okay to travel, but you should be wearing masks in crowded settings.

The CDC’s updated travel guidance also now includes reconsidering travel to Canada, and avoiding travel to Puerto Rico due to COVID risk. Also keep in mind different states guidance for Labor Day weekend, like Hawaii, where they are asking tourists not to visit for at least a month.

The latest data shows 52% of the country is fully vaccinated, and new cases increasing to 160,000 a day.