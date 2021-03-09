CDC announces new guidelines for those who have been vaccinated

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may safely gather with small groups from other households without wearing masks or physically distancing, even if those people have not yet had their shots.

It is the first federal public health guidance aimed at resuming some kind of normal activity.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the final dose, giving the body time to build antibodies against the virus.

“If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can:

Visit others who are fully vaccinated, indoors without a mask or social distancing.

Visit unvaccinated people from a single household without masks, if those people are at low risk for COVID-19 or younger with no co-morbidities.

If vaccinated people are exposed to someone who’s COVID-19 positive, there should be no reason to quarantine if they’re asymptomatic.

Gary Waite, a veteran, is getting his free vaccine on Tuesday at the war memorial in Holyoke said it’s too soon to be lifting those restrictions.

“I think it’s better to take a little more time, you can wait through the spring. Better to be safe than be sorry,” said Waite.

About 10 percent of the U.S. population has been vaccinated so far and evidence suggests it’s unlikely that fully vaccinated people spread the virus.