CDC changes guidelines for getting COVID-19 test if exposed

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The CDC is reversing COVID-19 guidance that could result in fewer people being tested.

The new guidance says healthy people who’ve been exposed to COVID-19 do not necessarily need a test if they don’t have symptoms.

This is different from previous CDC guidance that recommended testing to all close contacts of people infected with the virus regardless of if they had symptoms.

The CDC considers exposure as spending more than 15 minutes, closer than 6 feet with someone who has COVID-19. The new guidance says state and local health officials may still recommend getting tested no matter what.

Congressman Richard Neal believe the reversal is political.

“I think that the CDC should be governed by science and not politician spin. What we’ve seen so far has been consistent with the confusion we’ve seen from the white house. You should not politicize science.” Congressman Richard Neal

The new guidance excludes vulnerable people such as older individuals and immune compromised who should still get tested after being potentially exposed to the virus. The guidance still emphasizes getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms after exposure.