CDC designates Hampden County as ‘high risk’ for COVID-19 transmission

(WWLP) – The CDC is now designating Hampden County as high risk for COVID-19 transmission.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had previously put Hampden County at substantial risk for infection, announced the county as high risk on Saturday. Also elevated to the “high risk” category is Suffolk County which includes Boston.

Hampden County continues to have the lowest vaccination rates in western Massachusetts.

This new designation doesn’t change CDC recommendations. The agency still suggests you wear a mask.