SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a week of being considered high risk for the spread of COVID-19, Hampden County has now returned to low risk according to the CDC.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health posted their weekly COVID-19 data Thursday afternoon. There were 8,327 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the last seven days. The current percent positivity is 11.17%.

There were 819 new cases and 15 deaths related to COVID-19 in Hampden County reported this week.

The CDC has also ranked Hampshire County as low risk, Franklin and Berkshire Counties are currently considered medium risk.