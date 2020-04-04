CDC: How to make your own cloth face mask

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The CDC changed its mind. Masks are now being recommended for use by the general public when outside, especially in more crowded areas like grocery stores and doctor’s offices.

In order to keep the surgical and N95 masks in the hands of those who need them most, like doctors and nurses on the front lines of the pandemic, the CDC is suggesting the general public use your own homemade cloth masks.

They are now suggesting the use of masks after scientists discovered many people with COVID-19 are asymptomatic, meaning they could be spreading the disease without even knowing it. The U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said you can make your own with a scarf, hand towel, bandana or an old t-shirt in an instructional video.

“Fold it to the middle from the bottom. Fold it to the middle from the top. Fold it again to the middle from the bottom and again from the top. Then, get two rubber bands. One on one side, and one on the other side. Then you fold either side to the middle and you have yourself a cloth face covering.”

Don’t forget, wearing a face mask does not mean you do not have to distance yourself from others. The CDC still suggests a 6-foot distance.