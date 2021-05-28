CDC loosens guidelines for summer camps

FILE – This Thursday, June 4, 2020 file photo shows a row of cabins at a summer camp in Fayette, Maine. On Friday, May 28, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted guidance saying kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions. Children who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they’re in crowds or in sustained close contact with others – and when they are inside, and fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks indoors or outside, the CDC says. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(WWLP) – Now that kids as young as 12-years-old can get the Pfizer vaccine, the CDC has loosened its guidelines for summer camps.

The Centers for Disease Control says fully vaccinated children can ditch the masks. About 2.5 million kids have gotten at least one shot.

Since you’re not fully vaccinated until two weeks after your second shot, that means that it will be mid-summer before kids in that age bracket can enjoy camp without a mask.

Social distancing and masks, regardless of the setting, are being recommended for kids who have not yet received the vaccine.